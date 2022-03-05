OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
13 Mile High students savor a milestone — they are now ‘ham’ radio operators State Senate to vote on expanding use of deadly force to business property damage ‘It’s turned into this craziness’: Substitutes in high demand as teacher shortage has districts scrambling Property owner proposes new hotel project in place of existing Whiskey Row building Two Mayer residents arrested on domestic violence, drug charges Prescott National Forest extends hours of day-use sites Pile burning continues in the Prescott Basin as weather and fuels conditions allow Townsend weighs run against censured Rogers in GOP primary Prescott Community Cupboard extends hours at its new home on West Hillside Avenue; seeking volunteers Riliberto’s Fresh Mexican Food to open restaurant at former Ponderosa Hand Car Wash; Home Tech Foundation Systems plans move into building on Robert Road, DITCH beer, wine shop opens in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Property owner proposes new hotel project in place of existing Whiskey Row building
Prescott Preservation Commission set to review plans March 11

Property owner Jim Griset has submitted a request to the City of Prescott to build a new six-story, 53-room hotel on downtown Prescott’s historic Whiskey Row. The hotel is being proposed to replace an existing building at 136, 138, and 140 S. Montezuma St. (Courtesy rendering/Jim Griset)

Property owner Jim Griset has submitted a request to the City of Prescott to build a new six-story, 53-room hotel on downtown Prescott’s historic Whiskey Row. The hotel is being proposed to replace an existing building at 136, 138, and 140 S. Montezuma St. (Courtesy rendering/Jim Griset)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 5, 2022 9:32 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries