Obituary: Nancy Lee Bowers

Nancy entered into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ February 19, 2022 surrounded by family in Prescott Valley Arizona. She was born in Varney, West Virginia to Alex and Edith Whitt. Her faith in Jesus Christ was the centerpiece of her life as a mother of four, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of seven. She and her husband owned Prescott Flower shop for 22 years. Preceded in death by husband David and son Steven. Survived by children Daniel, Martha and Tim.

