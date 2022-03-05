Obituary: Nancy Lee Bowers
March 2, 1936 — Feb 19, 2022
Nancy entered into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ February 19, 2022 surrounded by family in Prescott Valley Arizona. She was born in Varney, West Virginia to Alex and Edith Whitt. Her faith in Jesus Christ was the centerpiece of her life as a mother of four, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of seven. She and her husband owned Prescott Flower shop for 22 years. Preceded in death by husband David and son Steven. Survived by children Daniel, Martha and Tim.
Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com for service details or to share a memory.
Information provided by the family.
