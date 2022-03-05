Obituary: Lois June Wood Cornelius

Lois June Wood Cornelius of Peoria, Arizona, left for her heavenly mansion February 12, 2022. June was born July 29, 1936, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Manse and Garnet Wood. June had perfect pitch and began performing at two with her four-year old sister, Dale. By the time she was in high school, she had her own radio show on KXOX in Texas.

Moving to Prescott in 1953 for their mother’s health, June continued her radio show on KYCA in Prescott. As a senior at Prescott High School, she won Outstanding Vocal Soloist for Northern Arizona. June sang lead and performed major roles at several universities in “The Mikado,” “Rigoletto,” “Pagliacci,” “Aida,” and “Oklahoma.”

June moved to New York City where she was a member of the New York Oratorio Society who only accepted exceptional talent. She performed with the Society at Carnegie Hall.

Upon her return to Arizona, June became known as the “Nightingale of Yavapai” singing for governors and Hollywood celebrities. In 1968, she was named one of the “Outstanding Young Women in America.”

In 1986 June married Roland Cornelius. When his work took them to Japan, she learned Japanese and taught children to speak English at a Christian school.

June was preceded in death by her husband Roland in 2014 and is survived by her sister, Dale Kunzelman of Peoria, Arizona.

Memorial Service was held at West Olive Church of Christ in Peoria, AZ on February 26, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

• Mountain States Children’s Home. Go to www.msch.org, scroll down and click on DONATE.

• Zambia Mission Fund. Go to www.zambiamission.org, click on Donate and choose the “Need” you wish to help.

Information provided by the family.