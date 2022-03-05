Obituary: Lois June Wood Cornelius

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
13 Mile High students savor a milestone — they are now ‘ham’ radio operators State Senate to vote on expanding use of deadly force to business property damage ‘It’s turned into this craziness’: Substitutes in high demand as teacher shortage has districts scrambling Property owner proposes new hotel project in place of existing Whiskey Row building Two Mayer residents arrested on domestic violence, drug charges Prescott National Forest extends hours of day-use sites Pile burning continues in the Prescott Basin as weather and fuels conditions allow Townsend weighs run against censured Rogers in GOP primary Prescott Community Cupboard extends hours at its new home on West Hillside Avenue; seeking volunteers Riliberto’s Fresh Mexican Food to open restaurant at former Ponderosa Hand Car Wash; Home Tech Foundation Systems plans move into building on Robert Road, DITCH beer, wine shop opens in Chino Valley

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Lois June Wood Cornelius

Lois June Wood Cornelius. (Courtesy)

Lois June Wood Cornelius. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 5, 2022 8:31 p.m.

Lois June Wood Cornelius of Peoria, Arizona, left for her heavenly mansion February 12, 2022. June was born July 29, 1936, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Manse and Garnet Wood. June had perfect pitch and began performing at two with her four-year old sister, Dale. By the time she was in high school, she had her own radio show on KXOX in Texas.

Moving to Prescott in 1953 for their mother’s health, June continued her radio show on KYCA in Prescott. As a senior at Prescott High School, she won Outstanding Vocal Soloist for Northern Arizona. June sang lead and performed major roles at several universities in “The Mikado,” “Rigoletto,” “Pagliacci,” “Aida,” and “Oklahoma.”

June moved to New York City where she was a member of the New York Oratorio Society who only accepted exceptional talent. She performed with the Society at Carnegie Hall.

Upon her return to Arizona, June became known as the “Nightingale of Yavapai” singing for governors and Hollywood celebrities. In 1968, she was named one of the “Outstanding Young Women in America.”

In 1986 June married Roland Cornelius. When his work took them to Japan, she learned Japanese and taught children to speak English at a Christian school.

June was preceded in death by her husband Roland in 2014 and is survived by her sister, Dale Kunzelman of Peoria, Arizona.

Memorial Service was held at West Olive Church of Christ in Peoria, AZ on February 26, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

• Mountain States Children’s Home. Go to www.msch.org, scroll down and click on DONATE.

• Zambia Mission Fund. Go to www.zambiamission.org, click on Donate and choose the “Need” you wish to help.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries