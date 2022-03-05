Obituary: Joann L. Kriz
Joann L. Kriz, 78, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Prescott. Joann was born in Bertha, Minnesota to Walter and Frances Hintikka.
There will be a visitation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10 with a Rosary starting at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Memory Mortuary 131 Grove Ave. Prescott, AZ. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday March 11, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church 150 Fleury Ave. Prescott, AZ, with burial to follow at the Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane Dewey, AZ.
