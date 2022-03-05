Obituary: Jan Michele Moynihan

Jan Michele Moynihan, 77, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away March 2, 2022. She was born February 5, 1945, to George and Shirley Schnitzus in La Mesa, California.

Jan graduated from La Mesa High School. Jan loved decorating, bowling and animals. She especially loved time spent with her grandchildren and family and friends.

Jan leaves behind daughter, Lisa (Kenneth) Purcell, daughter Loree (Kyle) Hittson Pounds, granddaughters Courtney Johnston and Sedona Eberspecher, her siblings Brent (Cathy Verduce) Schnitzus, Jean (Art) Morrison and Mark Schnitzus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Jeannine Schnitzus. There will be a graveside service March 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery 12000 Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, AZ followed by a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th St. Prescott Valley, AZ at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Yavapai Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by the Funeral home.