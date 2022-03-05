Obituary: Jan Michele Moynihan
Jan Michele Moynihan, 77, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away March 2, 2022. She was born February 5, 1945, to George and Shirley Schnitzus in La Mesa, California.
Jan graduated from La Mesa High School. Jan loved decorating, bowling and animals. She especially loved time spent with her grandchildren and family and friends.
Jan leaves behind daughter, Lisa (Kenneth) Purcell, daughter Loree (Kyle) Hittson Pounds, granddaughters Courtney Johnston and Sedona Eberspecher, her siblings Brent (Cathy Verduce) Schnitzus, Jean (Art) Morrison and Mark Schnitzus.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Jeannine Schnitzus. There will be a graveside service March 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery 12000 Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, AZ followed by a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th St. Prescott Valley, AZ at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Yavapai Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by the Funeral home.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 3, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 4, 2022
- Stringfield Ranch plat gets Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approval
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 2, 2022
- Need2Know: Cocky’s Chicken & Brew opens at Frontier Village; El Gordo Mexican Grill coming to NE corner of Robert Road-Spouse Drive intersection; Miss Kitty’s Cat House celebrates 20 years in Prescott
- Man OK after rolling SUV on Highway 89, north of Granite Dells in Prescott
- City tightens downtown parking codes in effort to enhance safety
- Suspect arrested in killing of 3 Mexican cousins in Phoenix
- YCSO seeks public help in identifying fraud suspect(s) at 2 banks in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch to conduct grand opening for Prescott Valley store April 1; Danny B’s Fish Shack to expand Prescott Valley restaurant Me to You Welding Instruction offers personal lessons
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 3, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 7, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 4, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: