Obituary: Jack M. McLain

Jack M. McLain. (Courtesy)

Jack M. McLain. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 5, 2022 8:47 p.m.

Jack M. McLain entered his heavenly home February 10, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born November 6, 1925 in Prescott, AZ to Eugene and Bertha (Quinn) McLain.

Jack is survived by his children, Brenda (Kim) Cates, James (Ann) McLain, and Michael (Birgitte) McLain; sister, Joyce Peters, and brother, Brad (Marlene) McLain; seven beloved grandchildren and 12 treasured great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Winnie McLain.

Jack was a veteran and served his county proudly in WWII in the United States Navy. After his time in the service he graduated from ASC (now NAU) where he also played football and basketball, became a school teacher and coach, teaching and coaching in Arizona from 1950-1965. He then moved to Anaheim, California where he also taught and coached. He finished his career as an administrator.

He and Winnifred retired to Prescott, AZ in 1986 and they both became members of the Prescott United Methodist Church. Jack also continued his life of service to others by joining the Lions Club, where he made many lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held March 13, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

