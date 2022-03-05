Obituary: Evelyn Marie Erhard

Evelyn Marie Erhard, 93, passed away February 22, 2022, at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Evelyn was born November 28, 1928, in Denver, Colorado to Frank and Viola Tate. She attended Denver High School.

Evelyn worked in the government sector and did animal care, but her most important job was being a best friend and mother to her four boys.

She loved to travel, try her luck at casinos, visit the ocean and beaches and mostly just loving life!

She is survived by her four loving sons, David (Cindy), Douglas (Erma), Daniel (Diane) and Donn, grandchildren Emily (Brad) Noland, Billy, Tommy and Christian Erhard, great-grandchildren Tucker and Larsen, her cousin Diana Schenkman and her fur-baby Mila. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, Prescott Valley, Arizona.

