Obituary: Dennis Earl Wiggs

Dennis Earl Wiggs, 76, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday February 12, 2022 and into the arms of his Heavenly Father. He was under the loving care and guidance of Good Samaritan Society Hospice for COVID complications.

Dennis was born April 24, 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware to Earl Mitchell and Pauline Jewel Wiggs. When Dennis was six months old his parents moved to Flint, Michigan. At the age of 10, his parents who now had two more children, Robert Allen and two-year-old Ava Mae, moved to Phoenix, AZ. Dennis attended West High School. In 1962 at 17 years of age, Dennis joined the Navy. He was stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington where he pursued jet engine mechanics. He was assigned to the Heavy Attack Squadron TEN, embarked on the USS Constellation. Dennis flew fighter jets taking off and landing on the ship. He received an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for service in Vietnam, a Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and a National Defense Service Medal for his remarkable service. Dennis received an honorable discharge after serving four years in the Navy on July 21, 1968. While he was in the Navy, he married Mary Kathleen (Kathi) Kelly and had two daughters, Theresa Lee and Elizabeth Lynn.

Upon his discharge from the Navy, Dennis moved his family to Phoenix where his father got him a job at U-Haul. A year later, Dennis and family visited Kathi’s mother in Los Angeles. Dennis interviewed and got a job at McDonald Douglas, a major aerospace corporation. Dennis moved his family from Phoenix to Long Beach, California. Dennis and Kathi divorced in 1970. In 1977 Dennis interviewed for Flying Tigers as an airplane mechanic and was promoted to supervisor in 1985. FedEx bought Flying Tigers in 1989 and Dennis was offered a manager position. Because of his professional leadership qualities, he was sent all over the United States to recruit mechanics for hire. Eight years later he was promoted to senior manager and in 1999 Dennis was promoted to managing director for FedEx. He had 42 instructors under him and 1000 employees. He traveled to Dublin, Portugal, Hong Kong, Seattle, Charleston, and Mobile, Alabama. Dennis retired from FedEx in 2008 at the age of 63. He had a huge retirement party at LAX airport with 150 people. He also had a retirement party for family and friends at his four-acre ranch in Casa Grande which he purchased in 2004.

In 2010 Dennis sold the ranch in Casa Grande and moved to Williamson Valley in Prescott, Arizona. In 2013, Dennis purchased a home in Prescott Canyon Estates and was elected as president of the HOA for two years. Dennis met and married Elizabeth Kerr and they moved to their present location in Prescott. They were blessed with seven wonderful years together.

Dennis will be remembered for his witty personality, his sense of humor, his leadership skills and for being loved and admired by many.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father Earl Wiggs of Phoenix, his mother Pauline Wiggs of Flint, Michigan, his sister Ava Mae Hillary of Flint, Michigan and his daughter Elizabeth Lynn Carroll of Maricopa, Arizona.

Dennis is survived by his wife Elizabeth Kerr and her two sons Scott and Chris Kerr of Prescott; brother Robert Allen (Bob) Wiggs of Ahwatukee; his daughter Theresa Lee Atkins of New River; his granddaughter Amanda Lee Burger of Queen Creek; and his two great-granddaughters Natalie and Savannah Burger; his granddaughter Meghan Marie Lewis of Surprise with great-grandson Landon Scott and great-granddaughter Logan Lee Lewis; and grandson Grant Charles Wiggs of Phoenix.

A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will take place in April in remembrance of Dennis.

Information provided by the family.