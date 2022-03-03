CDC recommendations now vary according to COVID-19 community level, impact on health care system

The CDC’s mask recommendations now vary according to a COVID-19 community level that considers COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and COVID-19’s impact on the local healthcare system. The COVID-19 community level for each county can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-cov/yourhealth/covid-by-county.html. According to the CDC, community levels in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino and Santa Cruz counties are currently such that residents can consider going without masks in public indoor settings. Yavapai County currently has a rate of 32.33 cases per 100,000, and a positivity rate of 7.26%.

Even with these new recommendations, ADHS continues to encourage Arizonans to assess their own risk when making decisions about masks. Regardless of a county’s community level, you may still want to wear a mask if you consider yourself at-risk or will be around someone who is at-risk.

Examples include older people, those with weakened immune systems, and people who live or spend time with people who are at greater risk from COVID-19. Masks also might be required in settings such as airports, hospitals, public transportation, and congregate care facilities.

Yavapai County reports 35 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. There have been 47,443 positive cases and 1,125 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 31 COVID-patients as of Wednesday, March 2. Verde Valley Medical Center reported nine patients and the VA reported one patient. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu.

The ADHS COVID-19 Hotline, at 844-542-8201 (select option No. 8) offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

The YRMC Community COVID Vaccine Walk-In Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frontier Village Center, Suite 49, 1781 E Highway 69 in Prescott.

The center offers COVID Moderna primary series and booster vaccines to adults 18-plus; there is no appointment necessary.

Visit yrmcvax.org or call 928-708-4556 for more information.

Free drive-through testing is available in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood. Only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should come to be tested, and anyone at the testing sites should wear a mask. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather: www.facebook.com/YCCHS.

Drive-through testing is available at the Pioneer Park Front Parking Lot, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Drive-through testing is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Unified School District office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Monday through Friday, Prescott Valley. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently only the PCR test is available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming shortly.

—The Daily Courier