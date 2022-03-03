Adoption Spotlight: Tamiru
Originally Published: March 3, 2022 9:12 p.m.
Tamiru is a talented and strong boy who loves singing, playing instruments and making music. His favorite artists are Bruno Mars, Adele and Shawn Mendes and his favorite foods are Denny’s pancakes and Sonic’s chocolate shakes. Tamiru loves to learn and is constantly seeking ways to improve his health and well-being. He hopes for a forever family who is active in the Christian faith. Get to know at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 2, 2022
- Need2Know: Cocky’s Chicken & Brew opens at Frontier Village; El Gordo Mexican Grill coming to NE corner of Robert Road-Spouse Drive intersection; Miss Kitty’s Cat House celebrates 20 years in Prescott
- Man OK after rolling SUV on Highway 89, north of Granite Dells in Prescott
- Stringfield Ranch plat gets Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approval
- City tightens downtown parking codes in effort to enhance safety
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 3, 2022
- Quad Cities respond to winter storm, clear snow from roads
- YCSO seeks public help in identifying fraud suspect(s) at 2 banks in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch to conduct grand opening for Prescott Valley store April 1; Danny B’s Fish Shack to expand Prescott Valley restaurant Me to You Welding Instruction offers personal lessons
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 7, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 8, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: