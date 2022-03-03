Adoption Spotlight: Tamiru

Tamiru is a talented and strong boy who loves singing, playing instruments and making music. His favorite artists are Bruno Mars, Adele and Shawn Mendes and his favorite foods are Denny’s pancakes and Sonic’s chocolate shakes. Tamiru loves to learn and is constantly seeking ways to improve his health and well-being. He hopes for a forever family who is active in the Christian faith. Get to know at the childrensheartgallery.org.