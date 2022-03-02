YCSO seeks runaway Prescott Valley boy Stephen Brannon Jr., 16
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) March 1 reported that it was looking for a runaway juvenile from Prescott Valley named Stephen Brannon Jr., 16.
Brannon Jr., who stands 4-foot-8 and weighs 90 pounds, is white and has blond hair and blue eyes.
“Stephen left on a black bicycle with blue lettering sometime during the night [Feb. 28],” a YCSO news release stated.
Brannon Jr. was last seen at about 10 p.m. Feb. 28, the release added.
“His direction of travel is unknown and there is no clothing description at this time,” the release stated.
Anyone with information about this missing boy should call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
—The Daily Courier
