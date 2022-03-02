OFFERS
Wednesday, March 02
Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help to locate juvenile missing since Feb. 2

Vanessa Pizzio, 15, did not return home from school Feb. 2 and is still missing. (Prescott Valley Police Dept./Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 2, 2022 7:41 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile. Vanessa Pizzio, 15, who failed to return home on Feb. 2, 2022 after school at Bradshaw Mountain High School, located at 6000 E. Long Look Drive. Vanessa was reported as a runaway by her father.

Vanessa is described as a female with dark complexion, shoulder length black hair, last known wearing blue jeans. She is approximately 5-foot-6 and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Vanessa Pizzio’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.

