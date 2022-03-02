Obituary: Jose “Joe” Cruz Lopez
Jose “Joe” Cruz Lopez passed away Feb. 18, 2022 at his home in Dewey, Arizona with his wife by his side.
Joe was the second of seven born to Maria and Macario Lopez. Joe was born in El Paso and raised in Clifton, AZ where he attended Clifton High School.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and four of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ellen; sister, Edwina, brother, Fernando; his daughters, Sophia and Michelle, son, Gabriel, and three step-children. Please visit greenwoodmemorylawn.com for service information and to leave condolences for the family.
Information provided by the family.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Watters Garden Center founder remembered as true ‘gentleman’ and community ‘servant leader’
- Need2Know: Cocky’s Chicken & Brew opens at Frontier Village; El Gordo Mexican Grill coming to NE corner of Robert Road-Spouse Drive intersection; Miss Kitty’s Cat House celebrates 20 years in Prescott
- Man OK after rolling SUV on Highway 89, north of Granite Dells in Prescott
- Quad Cities respond to winter storm, clear snow from roads
- City tightens downtown parking codes in effort to enhance safety
- Obituary: Jennifer (Jenni) Ren’ee Craig
- Winter weather closures on highways, updated
- YCSO seeks public help in identifying fraud suspect(s) at 2 banks in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch to conduct grand opening for Prescott Valley store April 1; Danny B’s Fish Shack to expand Prescott Valley restaurant Me to You Welding Instruction offers personal lessons
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 7, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: