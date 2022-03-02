OFFERS
Obituary: Jose “Joe” Cruz Lopez

Jose “Joe” Cruz Lopez. (Courtesy)

Jose “Joe” Cruz Lopez. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 2, 2022 9:28 p.m.

Jose “Joe” Cruz Lopez passed away Feb. 18, 2022 at his home in Dewey, Arizona with his wife by his side.

Joe was the second of seven born to Maria and Macario Lopez. Joe was born in El Paso and raised in Clifton, AZ where he attended Clifton High School.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and four of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ellen; sister, Edwina, brother, Fernando; his daughters, Sophia and Michelle, son, Gabriel, and three step-children. Please visit greenwoodmemorylawn.com for service information and to leave condolences for the family.

Information provided by the family.

