Obituary Notice: John Charnel Brent, III
Originally Published: March 1, 2022 9:52 p.m.
John Charnel Brent, III, age 80 of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away Feb. 25, 2022 in Prescott, AZ. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
