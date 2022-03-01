Obituary: Monica Michelle Maya
Monica Michelle Maya, 44, of Prescott Valley, Arizona gained her wings on Feb. 20, 2022. Monica was born Oct. 26, 1977 to Juilo J. Munoz and Lupe D. Bermudez. She was greeted in heaven by her father, Julio, sisters, Lisa and Cynthia, and her nephew, Stephen. She leaves behind her mother, Lupe, sister, Stephanie Rawlins, brother, Thomas Munoz, four children Alberto, Monica Leticia, Andrea, and Daniella, five grandchildren, and numerous family who will miss her greatly. A Celebration of Life will be held March 4, 2022 at The Warehouse Event Center, 5880 N. Prairie Ln., Prescott Valley, AZ. A service will be led by Pastor Polo Jimenez from 12 - 1 p.m. followed by a Rosary lead by Father Dan from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.. Following the service, a gathering of family and friends will be held at 3622 N. Prescott E. Hwy in Prescott Valley. The family would like to thank Maggie’s Hospice for their care and support of Monica and her family during this difficult time. Information provided by the family.
