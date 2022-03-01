Obituary: Jennifer Lynn Anderson-King

Jennifer Lynn Anderson-King, 50, passed away at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ on Feb. 24, 2022. She was born May 21, 1971 to Jerry and Gloria (Zukauskas) Anderson in Oak Lawn, Illinois. She attended Downers Grove South High School and then Northern Illinois University. She went on to become a registered nurse. Jennifer enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending her sons’ sporting events, going to spring training games, Diamondback games, swimming and reading. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Brannon Charles King, her sons Brody Dean and Braydon Allen, her parents, her siblings Jerry Anderson, Jr., and Julie Anderson Girman. Services for Jennifer will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, AZ. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley. Information provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.