Obituary: Jennifer Lynn Anderson-King
Jennifer Lynn Anderson-King, 50, passed away at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ on Feb. 24, 2022. She was born May 21, 1971 to Jerry and Gloria (Zukauskas) Anderson in Oak Lawn, Illinois. She attended Downers Grove South High School and then Northern Illinois University. She went on to become a registered nurse. Jennifer enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending her sons’ sporting events, going to spring training games, Diamondback games, swimming and reading. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Brannon Charles King, her sons Brody Dean and Braydon Allen, her parents, her siblings Jerry Anderson, Jr., and Julie Anderson Girman. Services for Jennifer will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, AZ. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley. Information provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Watters Garden Center founder remembered as true ‘gentleman’ and community ‘servant leader’
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2022
- Need2Know: Cocky’s Chicken & Brew opens at Frontier Village; El Gordo Mexican Grill coming to NE corner of Robert Road-Spouse Drive intersection; Miss Kitty’s Cat House celebrates 20 years in Prescott
- Quad Cities respond to winter storm, clear snow from roads
- Obituary: Jennifer (Jenni) Ren’ee Craig
- City tightens downtown parking codes in effort to enhance safety
- Snowfall in the forecast for Prescott this week after abnormally dry winter to date
- YCSO seeks public help in identifying fraud suspect(s) at 2 banks in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 27, 2022
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch to conduct grand opening for Prescott Valley store April 1; Danny B’s Fish Shack to expand Prescott Valley restaurant Me to You Welding Instruction offers personal lessons
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 7, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: