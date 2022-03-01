Obituary: Glenn Hoffman
Glenn Hoffman, age 66, passed away at his home in the Villages in Dewey, Arizona Feb. 20, 2022. Glenn was born in Naval Air Station, Quonset Point, Rhode Island on Feb. 6, 1956, to Merrill and Arlene (Witkowski) Hoffman. Glenn went to San Marcos High School and later to Santa Barbara City College. Glenn was a locksmith and worked in the aerospace industry. He enjoyed bowling. Glenn is survived by his former spouse, Dorothy Haven Hoffman, daughter Shauna Marie Hoffman, grandchild Wyatt and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Daniel Najera. He was preceded in death by a daughter Veronica Glenda Hoffman. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley. Information provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.
