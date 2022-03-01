Obituary: Cathy Miller

Cathy Miller, 83, lost her battle with Parkinson’s disease Dec. 7, 2021. Cathy was born in Prescott, Arizona when it was a bit different than today. She was proud to be a third generation Prescottonian. She was raised in the area of the YMCA which was considered out in the country at the time. She attended Miller Valley School where she met her future husband in the second grade, the love of her life Jim. Eleven years later they married and shared 58 years of wedded bliss together. She graduated from PHS in 1956, then attended business school in California. After her children were old enough to attend school, Cathy started working in the school system. She started in the lunch room in the cafeteria, then the library, and next as a teachers aid, all at Dexter School. Moving to Lincoln School she worked as the secretary from which she retired after many years. She loved being around and helping the children throughout her career. Cathy was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her son John, and her brother David. She is survived by her son Mark ( Jennifer) and their children, Jacob and Lucas, all of Prescott; daughter-in-law Rosella and her children, Dax and Cassandra all from California; sisters Helen Coker, Mary Rivera, Jeannie Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. Cathy had a joy for life, filling it with family and friends. She loved to be active in the outdoors: fishing, camping, and gardening were high on her list. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to the staff at Alta Vista and Arizona Life Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.

Information provided by the family.