AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten
College Sports
RALPH D. RUSSO and ERIC OLSON, AP College Sports Writers
Originally Published: June 30, 2022 1:23 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 23, 2022
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 22, 2022
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 23, 2022
- Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Four people injured in two-vehicle, one-bicycle collision at Highway 89, Road 2 North in Chino Valley
- YCSO seeks public’s help to solve 11-year-old cold case of unidentified man in Beaver Creek area
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: