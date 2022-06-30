Adoption Spotlight: Mathew

Mathew is an active, friendly and outgoing boy who loves to be outside and play games. His favorite games are Beyblades, Minecraft and Lego Ninjago and his favorite television shows are Batman and The Flash. Mathew loves animals and likes to donate money to help animals in shelters, and one day would like to have pets of his own. Get to know Mathew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.