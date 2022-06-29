OFFERS
Wednesday, June 29
Why are flags at half-staff?
June 29 and 30

Flags have been ordered at half-staff at all government buildings from sunrise to sunset.

Originally Published: June 29, 2022 1:25 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at half staff at all state buildings Wednesday, June 29, in honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Richard Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, June 28.

Sgt. Lopez was responding to a theft call in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood when the suspect fired at him. The sergeant was flown to Phoenix for emergency surgery, but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

“Arizona mourns Sgt. Richard Lopez, a man who answered the call of duty to protect and serve his community,” Ducey said. “This needless violence is truly terrible. Arizona will always stand with our brave law enforcement. Sgt. Lopez was an incredible community servant whose life was cut too short by a senseless act of lawlessness. Our prayers are with Sgt. Lopez’s wife and children, friends and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office colleagues. In his honor, all state flags will be lowered to half-staff Friday, July 1.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

HOTSHOTS

Ducey also ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, June 30, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives protecting fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.

The governor released the following statement: “Nine years ago, Arizona witnessed one of the most tragic wildfires in our state’s history. Nineteen brave firefighters lost their lives in a valiant effort to protect our communities. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“The heroic Yarnell 19 knew the dangers of the job, and yet still put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of others and abide by their duty and commitment to our state. Today we remember them, and send our thoughts and prayers to their families and loved ones who cared about them deeply.

"We also honor the firefighters today who are fighting wildfires across the state. We are grateful for the bravery you put on display every day to defend the lives of Arizonans.”

The Granite Mountain Hotshots were the only municipal team in the nation. They were based in Prescott.

To read stories related to the Hotshots, click HERE.

Photo Gallery

Yarnell Hill Fire last photos of Granite Mountain Hotshots by Christopher MacKenzie
