Why are flags at half-staff?
June 29 and 30
Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at half staff at all state buildings Wednesday, June 29, in honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Richard Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, June 28.
Sgt. Lopez was responding to a theft call in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood when the suspect fired at him. The sergeant was flown to Phoenix for emergency surgery, but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
“Arizona mourns Sgt. Richard Lopez, a man who answered the call of duty to protect and serve his community,” Ducey said. “This needless violence is truly terrible. Arizona will always stand with our brave law enforcement. Sgt. Lopez was an incredible community servant whose life was cut too short by a senseless act of lawlessness. Our prayers are with Sgt. Lopez’s wife and children, friends and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office colleagues. In his honor, all state flags will be lowered to half-staff Friday, July 1.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
HOTSHOTS
Ducey also ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, June 30, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives protecting fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
The governor released the following statement: “Nine years ago, Arizona witnessed one of the most tragic wildfires in our state’s history. Nineteen brave firefighters lost their lives in a valiant effort to protect our communities. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.
“The heroic Yarnell 19 knew the dangers of the job, and yet still put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of others and abide by their duty and commitment to our state. Today we remember them, and send our thoughts and prayers to their families and loved ones who cared about them deeply.
"We also honor the firefighters today who are fighting wildfires across the state. We are grateful for the bravery you put on display every day to defend the lives of Arizonans.”
The Granite Mountain Hotshots were the only municipal team in the nation. They were based in Prescott.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
To read stories related to the Hotshots, click HERE.
Photo Gallery
Yarnell Hill Fire last photos of Granite Mountain Hotshots by Christopher MacKenzie
IMG_0876
IMG_0877
IMG_0878
IMG_0879
IMG_0880
IMG_0881
IMG_0882
IMG_0883
IMG_0884
IMG_0885
IMG_0886
IMG_0887
IMG_0889
IMG_0890
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 23, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 22, 2022
- YCSO seeks public’s help to solve 11-year-old cold case of unidentified man in Beaver Creek area
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- PVPD arrests suspect in stabbing of Prescott Valley couple
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 23, 2022
- Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley
- Four people injured in two-vehicle, one-bicycle collision at Highway 89, Road 2 North in Chino Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 21, 2022
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Need2Know: Armadilla Wax Works closes in Prescott Valley for its move back to Prescott; Danny B’s Fish Shack in Prescott Valley closes, Chino Valley location remains; Prescott Computers stays open
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: