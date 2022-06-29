Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
The Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police departments are asking for the public’s help in locating three unknown individuals who allegedly broke into Dewey Pharmacy, 12075 E. Highway 69, and Chino Valley Pharmacy, 1932 N. Highway 89, and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotics.
At about 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, the individuals entered the locked Dewey Pharmacy by smashing the front glass door.
“All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets which completely covered their faces,” a PVPD news release stated.
Chino Valley police reported in a separate news release that at about 3:29 a.m. June 27, three unknown individuals broke into the Chino Valley Pharmacy through its front door.
“The suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs and exited the business at approximately 3:31 a.m.,” the release added. “All suspects wore gloves, facemasks and hooded jackets in an attempt to conceal their identities.”
Police said they think these burglaries are connected.
If anyone has information regarding the incident in Chino Valley, call Chino Valley Police Department at 928-636-4223 or police dispatch at 928-771-2366.
Yavapai Silent Witness is also available by calling 1-800-932-3232 or by logging on to yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is offering as much as $600 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.
If anyone has information on the Prescott Valley incident, call PVPD dispatch at 929-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness. You may also report information online at p3tips.com.
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 23, 2022
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 22, 2022
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 23, 2022
- Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Four people injured in two-vehicle, one-bicycle collision at Highway 89, Road 2 North in Chino Valley
- YCSO seeks public’s help to solve 11-year-old cold case of unidentified man in Beaver Creek area
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: