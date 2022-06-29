OFFERS
Prescott National Forest to soon lift bald eagle closures at Lynx Lake, Verde River PUSD, HUSD leaders happy to see more dollars for coming year GOP candidates for governor criticize Ducey over pandemic response, budget Dan Baker returns home to Prescott as chute boss, arena director of 'World's Oldest Rodeo' Granite Mountain Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center commemorates 9-year mark of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy Prescott Valley Police's heroic retired K9, Jake, dies at 13 Town of Prescott Valley offices to close for July 4 holiday Law enforcement asks for public's help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries Prescott National Forest asks visitors to stay on existing trails during wet monsoon season Honor procession for YCSO Sgt. Lopez starts in Phoenix, ends in Prescott Valley Wednesday night

Thursday, June 30
Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries

Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating three unknown individuals who allegedly broke into Dewey Pharmacy, 12075 E. Highway 69, and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotics, as shown in this security camera footage. The two are also suspected in the June 27 burglary of the Chino Valley Pharmacy. (Courtesy/PVPD)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 29, 2022 8:47 p.m.

photo

At about 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, the individuals entered the locked Dewey Pharmacy by smashing the front glass door. (Courtesy/PVPD)

The Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police departments are asking for the public’s help in locating three unknown individuals who allegedly broke into Dewey Pharmacy, 12075 E. Highway 69, and Chino Valley Pharmacy, 1932 N. Highway 89, and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotics.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, the individuals entered the locked Dewey Pharmacy by smashing the front glass door.

“All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets which completely covered their faces,” a PVPD news release stated.

Chino Valley police reported in a separate news release that at about 3:29 a.m. June 27, three unknown individuals broke into the Chino Valley Pharmacy through its front door.

photo

“The suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs and exited the business at approximately 3:31 a.m.,” the release added. “All suspects wore gloves, facemasks and hooded jackets in an attempt to conceal their identities.”

Police said they think these burglaries are connected.

If anyone has information regarding the incident in Chino Valley, call Chino Valley Police Department at 928-636-4223 or police dispatch at 928-771-2366.

Yavapai Silent Witness is also available by calling 1-800-932-3232 or by logging on to yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering as much as $600 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

If anyone has information on the Prescott Valley incident, call PVPD dispatch at 929-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness. You may also report information online at p3tips.com.

