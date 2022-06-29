Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries

The Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police departments are asking for the public’s help in locating three unknown individuals who allegedly broke into Dewey Pharmacy, 12075 E. Highway 69, and Chino Valley Pharmacy, 1932 N. Highway 89, and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotics.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, the individuals entered the locked Dewey Pharmacy by smashing the front glass door.

“All suspects wore gloves, facemasks, and hooded jackets which completely covered their faces,” a PVPD news release stated.

Chino Valley police reported in a separate news release that at about 3:29 a.m. June 27, three unknown individuals broke into the Chino Valley Pharmacy through its front door.

“The suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs and exited the business at approximately 3:31 a.m.,” the release added. “All suspects wore gloves, facemasks and hooded jackets in an attempt to conceal their identities.”

Police said they think these burglaries are connected.

If anyone has information regarding the incident in Chino Valley, call Chino Valley Police Department at 928-636-4223 or police dispatch at 928-771-2366.

Yavapai Silent Witness is also available by calling 1-800-932-3232 or by logging on to yavapaisw.com.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering as much as $600 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

If anyone has information on the Prescott Valley incident, call PVPD dispatch at 929-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness. You may also report information online at p3tips.com.