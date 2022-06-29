Obituary Notice: Sheri D. Ballhorst
Originally Published: June 29, 2022 10:25 p.m.
Sheri D. Ballhorst, 58, of Chino Valley, Arizona, born Aug. 7, 1963, in Ogden, Utah, passed away June 22, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home.
