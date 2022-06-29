Church News: June 29, 2022

Editor’s Note: Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of June 29, 2022:

- Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Korach” July 2, discusses power hungry tyrants, egotists and con men within politics. Zoom Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service weekly. Free 5782 calendars, free 100% cotton masks available! Arrange consultations/discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

- Alliance Bible Church. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message is “Make God Great Again.” Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 or www.abcprescott.com.

- Saving Grace. Independence Day 2022. Freedom in Christ will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, July 3, at 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. Savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and picnic food. RSVP, please. Wednesday, July 13, we will be sponsoring the Children’s Library Summer Activities fun finale at Memory Park.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday night service at 6. Women’s Ministry is on summer break. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m. and every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. In-person worship and streaming on Facebook, Saturday at 5; Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Online weekdays for “Prayer Time” at 2. “Bilingual Spanish Devotions” (T-days) at 6 on Facebook. Ninth annual Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Service, June 30 at 5 p.m.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. followed with coffee and fellowship and then an adult bible study beginning at 11. Tuesdays adult bible study at 10; Fridays Women’s bible study at 9:30. Please join us. Happy 4th of July.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, welcomes everyone for Worship and Eucharist services. Following Traditional services Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m. Live streamed 10 a.m., visit slecp.org or call 928-778-4499. “If you wish to serve God, come to where he is working, and then join in.”

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks optional at both services. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message and music by Bill and Suellen Dicker. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, July 1, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study, 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation: U.S. Vets’ outreach coordinator, Justin Price, will describe their mission and programs, across the street from our building. Our July 3 service begins at 10 a.m. at 882 Sunset, Prescott, and also on Zoom. Marianne Erickson is the worship associate. Zoom link at prescottuu.org.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “Unitarian Universalist Association General Assembly 2022 Sunday Worship.” The last few years have not been easy in our local congregations. Members have stopped coming and many ministers have resigned. However, now is not the time to give up! July 3 at 11 a.m. on Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Live stream on YouTube at come worship our Lord with us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship at 10. Pastor Corinne shares her message on “Freedom.” Rodeo praise music? Join us and find out! “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Trinity Presbyterian Church where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3 – the 4th Sunday after Pentecost. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “God’s Choice for Voice.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School – Adult, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South.

- Mountain Reformed Church. Join us this Sunday, as the Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick returns to preach an inspiring message. Special music will feature handbell soloist Katie Staudt, the Sunday Afternoon Barbershop Quartet, and pianist Dr. Craig Ralston. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for our worship service, or join in a Sunday School class at 9. This weekend, Pastor Matt continues his teaching on the book of Acts. Donuts and coffee available before service. Find us at 148 S. Marina, downtown Prescott.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. New to our community? Looking for the old traditional 1928 Episcopal prayer book service? You’ve found it here! Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and grow with us. Come back to the familiar and see what you’ve been missing!

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM is meeting every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Affiliated with Christian International and Andrew Womack Ministries. www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710. Come expecting to receive.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, spiritualism for the 21st Century, healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

- First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

- American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.