For Your Safety: Summer trip safety checklist, revisited

We have arrived at the airport, filled with excitement about our trip to exotic destinations, in the USA or abroad. Whether at a domestic or foreign air facility, following are some tips to help make your trip a safe one.



There is a “street side” and an “air side” (where the planes are) at every airport. The two sides are divided by the security gates. Since most all international terror attacks occur on the street side, be sure to go through security as soon as possible to arrive on the much safer air side. Always be watchful for unattended backpacks or carry-on luggage items wherever you are.

Exercise Situational Awareness while checking in on the crowded “street side.” Pickpockets thrive in such an area. Also, holster your cell phone to stay aware of any strange things that may be happening.

Find a seat on the air side that is distant from others and windows. Exploding window glass is dangerous. Be watchful of fellow passengers, especially those who do not appear to fit in and keep glancing around the area in a questionable manner. My wife foiled a bomb attempt years ago by alerting security about an abandoned backpack on the air side.

If you have made a “new friend” during the flight who asks you for your assistance with packages he/she needs to carry off, politely decline to do so. If the packages are found to contain an illegal substance or item YOU may quickly find yourself in the local jail! The “new friend” will, of course, promptly disavow any association with you.

As I said in a recent column, do not place luggage tags on your suitcases that show your home or business address. That is an invitation for a robbery or for the ladies, something worse. Business cards on luggage are just as bad.

Keep valuables on your person, not everything in one travel case. Remember, suitcase locks are a joke! Pickpockets are rife the world over and are very good at their craft. Wear clothing with button down pockets where your wallet and passport can reside and are positioned on your front side, not on your backside!

In an upcoming column we will discuss the topic of taxis, although next week we will take a look at safety onboard the airliner. A little preparedness can save your trip, your money, or your life.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.