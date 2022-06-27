Pets of the Week: Mary Ann and Thurston (Catty Shack)

Two beautiful kittens (born March 20, 2022) are still available from a litter of six — The Gilligan’s Island Castaways. Mary Ann is very pretty with her tabby markings and a smidge of orange. She loves to play but never wanders far from your side. Thurston’s luxurious coat is fit for a millionaire and he has the loudest purr. They are both good with kids and other cats.

If interested in either of these two or both, visit Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org for more information. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.