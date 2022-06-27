Pet of the Week: Gina (Yavapai Humane Society)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Probe of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting done Groups seek to halt Arizona "personhood" law after Roe falls Grand Canyon won't seek volunteers to kill bison this fall Yavapai County Attorney’s Office wins state awards for excellence in prosecution Final 2022-23 budget adoption up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade draws several hundred people to Yavapai County courthouse plaza rally Giffords documentary comes as gun debates stay center stage Arizona abortion providers halt procedures after Roe ruling Selected reaction to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ begins Tuesday with slew of events planned for week

Subscribe Now
Monday, June 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Gina (Yavapai Humane Society)

Gina is a Pit Bull mix who’s almost 11 years old. (Courtesy photo)

Gina is a Pit Bull mix who’s almost 11 years old. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 27, 2022 6:02 p.m.

Precious Gina is a beautiful Pit Bull mix who’s almost 11 years old. She first came to us in August 2021 and was adopted in December only to be brought back in January due to her dog reactivity.

She’s a mellow girl who loves to go outside for a walk and does really good on a leash. She also loves to go up to one of our bark parks to run around and play ball. She loves her treats and is very food motivated. She’s a little shy at first but once she has a chance to get to know you, she’s going to be your best friend. She’s always really excited to see a familiar face and is super sweet and loves attention.

For the last couple of weeks, she’s been hanging out in the Admin Building and has been enjoying lots of treats and two comfy beds to choose from. She follows us around, gives us lots of love and just brings a smile to our face. She could do the same thing for you.

Visit yavapaihumane.org to see more pictures and to read more about her and then give us a call at 928-445-2666, and say, I want to meet Gina!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries