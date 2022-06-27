Pet of the Week: Gina (Yavapai Humane Society)

Precious Gina is a beautiful Pit Bull mix who’s almost 11 years old. She first came to us in August 2021 and was adopted in December only to be brought back in January due to her dog reactivity.

She’s a mellow girl who loves to go outside for a walk and does really good on a leash. She also loves to go up to one of our bark parks to run around and play ball. She loves her treats and is very food motivated. She’s a little shy at first but once she has a chance to get to know you, she’s going to be your best friend. She’s always really excited to see a familiar face and is super sweet and loves attention.

For the last couple of weeks, she’s been hanging out in the Admin Building and has been enjoying lots of treats and two comfy beds to choose from. She follows us around, gives us lots of love and just brings a smile to our face. She could do the same thing for you.

Visit yavapaihumane.org to see more pictures and to read more about her and then give us a call at 928-445-2666, and say, I want to meet Gina!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.