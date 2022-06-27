Pet of the Week: Gina (Yavapai Humane Society)
Precious Gina is a beautiful Pit Bull mix who’s almost 11 years old. She first came to us in August 2021 and was adopted in December only to be brought back in January due to her dog reactivity.
She’s a mellow girl who loves to go outside for a walk and does really good on a leash. She also loves to go up to one of our bark parks to run around and play ball. She loves her treats and is very food motivated. She’s a little shy at first but once she has a chance to get to know you, she’s going to be your best friend. She’s always really excited to see a familiar face and is super sweet and loves attention.
For the last couple of weeks, she’s been hanging out in the Admin Building and has been enjoying lots of treats and two comfy beds to choose from. She follows us around, gives us lots of love and just brings a smile to our face. She could do the same thing for you.
Visit yavapaihumane.org to see more pictures and to read more about her and then give us a call at 928-445-2666, and say, I want to meet Gina!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 23, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 22, 2022
- YCSO seeks public’s help to solve 11-year-old cold case of unidentified man in Beaver Creek area
- PVPD arrests suspect in stabbing of Prescott Valley couple
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 23, 2022
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 21, 2022
- Four people injured in two-vehicle, one-bicycle collision at Highway 89, Road 2 North in Chino Valley
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Need2Know: Armadilla Wax Works closes in Prescott Valley for its move back to Prescott; Danny B’s Fish Shack in Prescott Valley closes, Chino Valley location remains; Prescott Computers stays open
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: