Pet of the Week: Deuce (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Deuce, an approximately 3-year-old Pit Bull. Deuce came to the shelter as a stray in very poor condition. After receiving treatment at the emergency vet clinic, being neutered and microchipped, and lots of love from shelter staff and volunteers, he is now ready to find his new home.

Deuce is a big goofball! He loves to play. Deuce is not good with cats or small dogs but may enjoy a friend about his size (meet and greets are necessary!). He is house trained and has lots of love to give. Deuce is able to climb chain-link fences, so a home with a secure yard is required.

If you are interested in meeting Deuce, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.