Pet of the Week: Blue (United Animal Friends)

Blue is a gorgeous seal point Siamese mix who was relinquished to United Animal Friends because she did not interface with the owner’s other cat.

Blue has learned to engage in social interactions and activities in a foster home. She will need to be adopted by a patient person who will take the time to gain her trust. Blue would do best in a quiet home without other pets or small children.

Blue is approximately 4 years old and in good health. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.

If you would like to meet Blue, please fill out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt. To learn more about Blue, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.