Pet of the Week: Baby (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Baby is a 9-year-old long-haired female cat, black with white on her chest. Her owner is moving and, sadly, could not take her. She has been an indoor/outdoor cat. She used to spend most of her days outdoors and come in at night to sleep with her mom. Baby is shy at first, but friendly and is looking forward to her new home. Although she’s not at all feral, due to her past preference, she may do well as a ranch cat where she can help with pest control and watch over the ranch animals but still enjoy a nice comfy bed and plenty of pampering in the home at night where she’ll be warm, fed yummy food and best of all, be safe and loved.
To meet Baby, call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
