Obituary Notice: Debra Lynn Crumm

County Board of Supervisors to vote on tentative 2022-23 budget Wednesday

YCSO investigating fatal shooting near Sedona that left a man dead

Prescott Valley Police to conduct DUI patrols over July 4 weekend

YCSO deputies help make multiple rescues during monsoon storm on Agua Fria River in Mayer

YCSO deputies issue citations for infractions on public lands between Sedona, Cottonwood

Woman in critical condition after horse-riding accident near Wilhoit

Prescott Valley reduces Mountain Valley Splash’s entry fee to $2 for open swimming this summer

Arizona doctors seek emergency order tied to abortion

Courthouse plaza Hotshot memorial project continues to move forward

PUSD board member endured tragic shooting, suicide in her Pennsylvania school 16 years ago