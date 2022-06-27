OFFERS
CASA for Kids: ‘Baby Zachary’

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

Originally Published: June 27, 2022 3:51 p.m.

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for newborn baby boy “Zachary.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Zachary into custody because Zachary and his mother both tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of his birth. No father was named on the birth certificate, so there is no parent willing and able to meet the needs of Baby Zachary at this time. DCS has been unable to identify a relative in the area who is able to care for Baby Zachary, so he has been placed in licensed foster care.

A CASA volunteer is needed to monitor his growth and development while he is in care. A CASA volunteer can make all the difference in getting the right services set up for him.

Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Zachary’s progress in his current placement; working with his pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that he receives services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for Zachary.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wishes, and each case has its own challenges. CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences, and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer. Online and in-person training options are available.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the court about what is in the child’s best interests. Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? Some computer literacy is required.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

Editor’s Note — The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.

