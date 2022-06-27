Adoption Spotlight: Jessie and Logan

Logan is a talkative, opinionated and laughter-filled young boy who loves doing anything outside – especially swimming. He also enjoys playing soccer and hopes to be part of a team someday. Logan dreams of being a firefighter when he grows up. Big brother Jessie loves adventure, sports, spending time outdoors and playing video games. He’s also a good student who enjoys reading. He would love to learn karate and how to skateboard. Get to know Jessie, Logan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.