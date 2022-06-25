Obituary: Toni Lee Brick

Toni Lee Brick passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the age of 67 at her home in Prescott, Arizona. She was born to Kenneth “Red” Lenn and Patsie Lee on May 22, 1954 at Luke’s Air Force Base in Chandler, Arizona.

Toni will be greatly missed as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Toni is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 41 years Eric and her extended family including her beloved little Jack Russell Shorty (Brandi).

Toni was naturally friendly, warm, kind and considerate toward others. She loved doing crafts, like scrapbooking, sewing Barbie clothes, painting rocks, jewelry and assembling glass vases and bowls into bird baths. Toni was a good-hearted person who truly loved helping others. She will truly be missed.

Pursuant to her wishes no services will be held, only her cremation.

In order to keep the earth safe from global warming, she would like a tree planted in her memory, if so desired. See Ruffnerwakelin.com at Tribute Store for details.

Information provided by the family.