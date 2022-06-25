OFFERS
Sunday, June 26
Obituary: Rachael Anne Shiels

Rachael Anne Shiels. (Courtesy)

Rachael Anne Shiels. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 25, 2022 10:15 p.m.

Rachael Anne Shiels (Pott) passed away on June 18, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Rachael was born to Alfred and Beverly Pott on May 21, 1970 in Prescott, Arizona.

Rachael spent her youth surrounded by animals and was an avid horse enthusiast. Thanks to her brothers and her father, she inherited a love of fast and powerful cars from a young age. She graduated high school in 1988, and was crowned Prescott Rodeo Queen that summer, the 100th anniversary of the Rodeo. One year later, she met and began dating her husband, Ronald Michael Shiels. On April 20, 1991, they were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona and moved to Mather Air Force Base, California shortly thereafter.

A proud Air Force wife, Rachael sustained her family throughout her husband’s career through 16 different moves across the continental United States. Despite dozens of deployments and many nights alone while her husband was away, she lovingly and faithfully raised their three children.

Devoutly Christian, Rachael often credited her incredible strength to the Love and Mercy of Christ, and passed a strong faith onto her children.

Rachael loved fiercely and was known as much for her kindness as her stout attitude. When it came to her family, nothing stood in her way, nor was any fault too severe for her unending love to make whole again. As she loved, she taught to love, and saw all three of her children married.

Everywhere Rachael’s family moved, she involved herself in the school system and through the church. This continued until she was no longer physically capable. A lion of a woman, she will be forever and bitterly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.

Rachael is survived by her parents, both of her brothers, her husband, three children, two grandchildren, and beloved Beagle, Sparky.

Donations on her behalf should be made out to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, and Church of All Nations in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Her family wishes to extend gratitude to all who have reached out in this trying time, with a special thank you to Fr. Kirk Slattery and Pastors Steve, Jeff and Sherman for nourishing her strength in God and that of her family in her final days.

Information provided by the funeral home.

