Obituary Notice: Linda Lane Taylor

Yavapai County Attorney’s Office wins state awards for excellence in prosecution

Final 2022-23 budget adoption up for vote by Prescott Council Tuesday

Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade draws several hundred people to Yavapai County courthouse plaza rally

Giffords documentary comes as gun debates stay center stage

Arizona abortion providers halt procedures after Roe ruling

Selected reaction to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ begins Tuesday with slew of events planned for week

Prescott Valley Public Library to host Sip and Paint live virtual art class

Legislature approves tax credits for film production companies that use Arizona facilities

Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley