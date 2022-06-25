Obituary Notice: Dorothy M. Peterson
Originally Published: June 25, 2022 9:58 p.m.
Dorothy M. Peterson, born September 25, 1946, in Mohave, California, passed away June 17, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
