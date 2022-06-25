Obituary: Helen D. Holton

Helen D. Holton (Koenen), 94, joined her husband, Gino, in heaven on June 16, 2022. Helen was born on April 27, 1928 in Clara City, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Harm and Kate Koenen. She was one of 12 children.

Helen was a resident of Prescott, Arizona for over 45 years. She volunteered for over 30 years at Sharlot Hall Museum. She especially enjoyed taking part in the Folk Arts Fair every year. She also volunteered and made many friends at Yavapai Blind Center and many other places over the years. She was always happy and upbeat and had a kind word for everyone she met. Her favorite response when someone asked how she was doing, was, “I am joyful and thankful.”

Helen was pre-deceased by her husband, parents and her 11 siblings. She is survived by her children Charles (Sherril) Holton, Ken Holton, and Joy Holton. She is also survived by three grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

