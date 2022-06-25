Obituary: Doreen E. Mastin
Originally Published: June 25, 2022 10:08 p.m.
Doreen E. Mastin was born in London, England on September 9, 21, 1925 and passed away on June 15, 2022. She is survived by her three daughters, five grandkids, 14 great-grandkids and eight great-great-grandkids.
Services will held on June 30 at 10 a.m., at Prescott National Cemetery.
Information provided by the family.
