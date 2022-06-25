Obituary: Cheryl Wilson
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the Matriarch of our family, Cheryl Wilson, who passed on peacefully in her home on June 13, 2022, at the age of 83.
Cheryl was born on February 2, 1939, in San Pedro, California to Florence and Millard Newcombe, their second child and only girl.
She would credit her upbringing and character to the man who raised her after her birth father’s untimely death, her stepfather, Scottie Phalen. Her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1964 and in 1974 they moved to Prescott making it their forever home.
Cheryl was a strong force who left a lasting impression on all she met. She was a smart career woman and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was a very prominent member of the Prescott business community for over 30 years, owning and operating Rapid Towing with her husband Benjamin. She also took time to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, such as keeping a clean home, cooking for family, watching NASCAR on TV and taking care of her beloved animals.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Benjamin Wilson, her brother Gene (Darlene) Newcombe, her three children, Mark (Eileen) Bailiff, Michelle Kellerman, and Mike (Kara) Bailiff, her grandchildren Ben (Jordan) Bailiff, Nick Bailiff, Brianna Bailiff, Christopher (Becca) Cripps, and Shelby Kellerman, her great-grandchildren Nathan Cripps, David Cripps, and Mason Dickerman, her many nieces and nephews.
She will be loved and missed by her family and by the many loyal friends she knew and cherished, both young and old.
The family has chosen to mourn privately at this time. For those who wish to offer condolences, in lieu of flowers the family would ask that a donation be made in her honor to the ASPCA or any other non-profit animal organization.
Information provided by the family.
