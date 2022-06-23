OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators take steps to assure sustainable Arizona water supply Republican Women of Prescott to host a parent empowerment program Yavapai County reports 324 COVID cases, 4 deaths in week of June 15-21 People Magazine, national news picks up on story of Gracie, the Good Samaritan therapy chicken Prescott tourism shifts focus to longer stays, more experiences Senate panel OKs last-minute bills on initiatives, schools Faster processing of disability claims for people with Alzheimer’s disease YCSO K-9 unit confiscates 56K fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-40 Landlords asked to help solve homelessness through new Maricopa County initiative With Supreme Court on cusp of abortion ruling, Arizona advocates prepare

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Yavapai County reports 324 COVID cases, 4 deaths in week of June 15-21
YCCHS encourages parents to get children vaccinated for school

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 10:38 p.m.

Yavapai County reported 324 COVID-19 cases and four deaths for the week of June 15 to June 21, according to a news release.

There have been 50,210 positive cases and 1,238 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 16 COVID patients, VVMC reports 7 patients, and the VA reports 4 patients.

CHILDHOOD AND BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATIONS

Back-to-school season is just around the corner and the Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is encouraging parents to make sure children are up to date on all recommended and school required vaccines. Schedule now to beat the back to school rush in August.

YCCHS will be scheduling back-to-school vaccine days for school-age children and adolescents. Dates are to be determined.

• Childcare, Preschool and Head Start requiring hepatitis B, diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis

(DTaP), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), polio, measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), and varicella immunizations for all children.

• Kindergarten to 12th grade schools require hepatitis B, polio, MMR, varicella, DTaP or Tdap

(tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis), and Meningococcal ACWY vaccines.

PEDIATRIC COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

COVID-19 vaccines are now recommended for even the youngest of children as Moderna (ages 6 months through 5 years) and Pfizer (ages 6 months through 4 years) have been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC/ACIP. YCCHS will begin administering Moderna to this age group beginning next week. Call soon to schedule your appointment.

COVID-19 BOOSTER DOSES

One booster dose is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older after completing their primary series.

Two booster doses are recommended for adults ages 50 years and older, and people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

YCCHS offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12+, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18+. Call the YCCHS office to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at 928-771-3122 or visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

COVID-19 FREE TESTING SITES

Yavapai County Community Health Services asks that those at testing sites wear masks, and only come to be tested if they are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

• Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 Testing Site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Prescott, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Cottonwood testing site: 300 South Willard St. Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

• Camp Verde testing site: 1298 W Finnie Flat Road, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries