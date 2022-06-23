Yavapai County reports 324 COVID cases, 4 deaths in week of June 15-21

Yavapai County reported 324 COVID-19 cases and four deaths for the week of June 15 to June 21, according to a news release.

There have been 50,210 positive cases and 1,238 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 16 COVID patients, VVMC reports 7 patients, and the VA reports 4 patients.

CHILDHOOD AND BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATIONS

Back-to-school season is just around the corner and the Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is encouraging parents to make sure children are up to date on all recommended and school required vaccines. Schedule now to beat the back to school rush in August.

YCCHS will be scheduling back-to-school vaccine days for school-age children and adolescents. Dates are to be determined.

• Childcare, Preschool and Head Start requiring hepatitis B, diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis

(DTaP), Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), polio, measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), and varicella immunizations for all children.

• Kindergarten to 12th grade schools require hepatitis B, polio, MMR, varicella, DTaP or Tdap

(tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis), and Meningococcal ACWY vaccines.

PEDIATRIC COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

COVID-19 vaccines are now recommended for even the youngest of children as Moderna (ages 6 months through 5 years) and Pfizer (ages 6 months through 4 years) have been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC/ACIP. YCCHS will begin administering Moderna to this age group beginning next week. Call soon to schedule your appointment.

COVID-19 BOOSTER DOSES

One booster dose is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older after completing their primary series.

Two booster doses are recommended for adults ages 50 years and older, and people ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

YCCHS offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12+, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18+. Call the YCCHS office to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at 928-771-3122 or visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

COVID-19 FREE TESTING SITES

Yavapai County Community Health Services asks that those at testing sites wear masks, and only come to be tested if they are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

• Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 Testing Site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd. Prescott, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Cottonwood testing site: 300 South Willard St. Days: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

• Camp Verde testing site: 1298 W Finnie Flat Road, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PCR test.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.