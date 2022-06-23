Obituary Notice: John A. Newberry

Legislators take steps to assure sustainable Arizona water supply

Republican Women of Prescott to host a parent empowerment program

Yavapai County reports 324 COVID cases, 4 deaths in week of June 15-21

People Magazine, national news picks up on story of Gracie, the Good Samaritan therapy chicken

Prescott tourism shifts focus to longer stays, more experiences

Senate panel OKs last-minute bills on initiatives, schools

Faster processing of disability claims for people with Alzheimer’s disease

YCSO K-9 unit confiscates 56K fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-40

Landlords asked to help solve homelessness through new Maricopa County initiative

With Supreme Court on cusp of abortion ruling, Arizona advocates prepare