Obituary: Mark S. Tuttle

Mark S. Tuttle, age 71, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, after a 14-year battle with cancer.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Tuttle; three children Steven Tuttle (Philip Wentz), Jennifer Tuttle, and Jessica Tuttle all who reside in Maryland; two stepsons James Collins, Shawn Collins (Stephanie); and four grandsons Brandon, Orion, Hunter and Connor. Mark also leaves behind his sister Laura Tuttle (Jim Barrett), and is predeceased by his brother Larry Tuttle; two sister-in-laws Judy Newton and Debbie Nielsen (Jeff) predeceased by Connie James.

Mark served in the Marines (1972-1976) and retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2003. Mark had a quick sense of humor, enjoyed fishing, home renovations, woodworking, water colors and his weekly Friday breakfast with his dear friend and fellow Marine, Richard Bell.

A huge thank-you to Maggie’s Hospice who came to our home and helped Mark be as comfortable as possible, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church healing services (Reverends James and Susan Schubert) and all the prayers and support Mark received over the years, Tom McMahon (Glee) who did a weekly bible study with Mark via Zoom, Dana Cohn, art instructor at Yavapai College who became a dear friend, PAW members and the doctors that took care of Mark during his journey especially Dr. Jue Wang (oncologist) and staff, Dr. Ronald Gagliano (surgeon) and staff, our wonderful neighbors and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (chapel), 2000 Shepherds Lane, followed by an 11 a.m., internment service at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North (columbaria).

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Deuteronomy 31:8 .

Information provided by the family.