Obituary: Mark S. Tuttle

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators take steps to assure sustainable Arizona water supply Republican Women of Prescott to host a parent empowerment program Yavapai County reports 324 COVID cases, 4 deaths in week of June 15-21 People Magazine, national news picks up on story of Gracie, the Good Samaritan therapy chicken Prescott tourism shifts focus to longer stays, more experiences Senate panel OKs last-minute bills on initiatives, schools Faster processing of disability claims for people with Alzheimer’s disease YCSO K-9 unit confiscates 56K fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-40 Landlords asked to help solve homelessness through new Maricopa County initiative With Supreme Court on cusp of abortion ruling, Arizona advocates prepare

Subscribe Now
Thursday, June 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Mark S. Tuttle

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 10:12 p.m.

Mark S. Tuttle, age 71, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, after a 14-year battle with cancer.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Tuttle; three children Steven Tuttle (Philip Wentz), Jennifer Tuttle, and Jessica Tuttle all who reside in Maryland; two stepsons James Collins, Shawn Collins (Stephanie); and four grandsons Brandon, Orion, Hunter and Connor. Mark also leaves behind his sister Laura Tuttle (Jim Barrett), and is predeceased by his brother Larry Tuttle; two sister-in-laws Judy Newton and Debbie Nielsen (Jeff) predeceased by Connie James.

Mark served in the Marines (1972-1976) and retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2003. Mark had a quick sense of humor, enjoyed fishing, home renovations, woodworking, water colors and his weekly Friday breakfast with his dear friend and fellow Marine, Richard Bell.

A huge thank-you to Maggie’s Hospice who came to our home and helped Mark be as comfortable as possible, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church healing services (Reverends James and Susan Schubert) and all the prayers and support Mark received over the years, Tom McMahon (Glee) who did a weekly bible study with Mark via Zoom, Dana Cohn, art instructor at Yavapai College who became a dear friend, PAW members and the doctors that took care of Mark during his journey especially Dr. Jue Wang (oncologist) and staff, Dr. Ronald Gagliano (surgeon) and staff, our wonderful neighbors and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (chapel), 2000 Shepherds Lane, followed by an 11 a.m., internment service at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North (columbaria).

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Deuteronomy 31:8 .

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries