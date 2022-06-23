Obituary: Ginnie Trombatore Blades

Sorrowfully we must announce the passing of Ginnie Trombatore Blades on a morning in May of this year. Ginnie was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by two brothers.

Ginnie moved to the Phoenix area in 1962. She partnered with Gardner Carpet Service as their interior designer. Her company would make custom draperies and would also install custom carpets and rugs.

After the sale of her design company, she joined the Best Western Hotel franchise as their “white glove” quality control inspector. She traveled to every hotel in every state in the union.

Ginnie moved to the Tri City area in 2003. She was very involved with the Elks of Prescott Valley. Through the Elks she met many wonderful people who were like family to her. There she met Edward Raymond Blades whom she married on the eighth of December, 2019. They recently moved to Chino Valley, Arizona, to be closer to her daughter, Kim Davis.

She has left behind husband Raymond, daughter Kim, sons Jeff Jensen of Idaho, Steve Hollenbeck of Cave Creek; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Ginnie will indeed be very much missed. May she rest in the arms of her Lord forever.

Information provided the family.