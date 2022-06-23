Obituary: Bettie Geneva Abernethy

Bettie Geneva Abernethy, 84, passed away at home with family June 19, 2022. She was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Coolidge, Arizona, the daughter of J.C. and Geneva (Strickland) Cullins. She was a graduate of Coolidge High School where she received multiple awards in academics and music and proudly served as Drum Majorette.

A month after graduating, Bettie married the love of her life, Jack. Her greatest joy was to be a wife and mother and to spend as much time as she could with her family. She loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time in the mountains of Arizona with her family.

She enjoyed homemaking, crocheting, crafting, gardening, and was an excellent cook, baker, and seamstress. She was a stranger to no one, and loved by all whose lives she touched.

Bettie was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Ann, and her loving husband of 50 years, Jack.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hildebrant and her husband, Charles, of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine; son, Craig Abernethy and his wife, Tammy, of St. Mary’s, Georgia; brother, Robert Cullins and his wife, Donna, of Phoenix, Arizona; two grandchildren, Scott Abernethy and his wife, Ezra, of Kingsland, Georgia, and Megan Abernethy of Prescott Valley, Arizona; five great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.

The family would like to send special thanks to Bettie’s caregivers, “Charlie’s Angels”, and her hospice nurse who gave her endless love and comfort with dignity, compassion, and devotion.

Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. There will be no services held, however messages of condolence and memories are encouraged and may be expressed at laryfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.