Adoption Spotlight: Jason and Brian
Originally Published: June 23, 2022 9:08 p.m.
Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 22, 2022
- YCSO seeks public’s help to solve 11-year-old cold case of unidentified man in Beaver Creek area
- PVPD arrests suspect in stabbing of Prescott Valley couple
- Need2Know: Dunkin’ on Willow Creek Road plans to open soon; Prescott Trading Post and Bead Museum conducts grand opening; Merchandise Mart Antique Mall, longtime downtown Prescott fixture, to close
- Obituary: David Alan Kellerman
- Fire heavily damages classroom at Chino Valley High School
- Obituary: Daniel Brice Allan German
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: