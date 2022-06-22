OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley to host July 4 festivities, fireworks at Mountain Valley Park Four people injured in two-vehicle, one-bicycle collision at Highway 89, Road 2 North in Chino Valley Arizona schoolchildren can get vouchers to attend private schools Tampon shortage spotlights fight against ‘period poverty’ New Juneteenth holiday gains acceptance – slowly – in Arizona, elsewhere Bowers: Trump efforts to overturn election devolved to ‘tragic parody’ Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor Wildfire near Arizona’s Kitt Peak observatory 50% contained Mingus Mountain VFW Post 10227 elects new slate of officers for 2022-23 fiscal year Arizona budget proposal bigger than the $15.6 billion advertised

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Four people injured in two-vehicle, one-bicycle collision at Highway 89, Road 2 North in Chino Valley

Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision, which also involved a bicyclist, in Chino Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Traffic on southbound Highway 89 was diverted onto Road 2 South for about an hour as paramedics treated the injured and a Native Air helicopter landed. (CVPD/Courtesy)

Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision, which also involved a bicyclist, in Chino Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Traffic on southbound Highway 89 was diverted onto Road 2 South for about an hour as paramedics treated the injured and a Native Air helicopter landed. (CVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 22, 2022 7:33 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries