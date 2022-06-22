Church News: June 23, 2022

-Prescott Church of the Nazarene. www.prescottnazarene.com

Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

-Beit Torah “Shabbat ShlachLecha” 6/25/22. Rosh Chodesh Tammuz 6/29-30/22. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses misinformation, propaganda, mob mentality violence dangers. Zoom Friday service weekly. Free 5782 calendars, Free 100% cotton masks available! Contact for details. Arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear Masks! Vaccinate if possible!

-Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, AZ. 928.636.9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. God’s Presence, Provision, and Purpose in Your Life is the theme for Sunday, June 26. 10 a.m. Worship, 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look” study. 4 p.m. Tuesdays, “Revealing Jesus in the Old Testament.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, “Where Love Abides” Women’s Bible Study.

-St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. New to the Tri-City area? Find comfort in the TRADITIONAL 1928 Episcopal Prayer Book service. We’re here for you! Join us 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Come back to the familiar. See the difference. For more information call Father George at (928) 327-9479.

-The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10:00 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, (928) 778-1602. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

-Alliance Bible Church ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Special Guest Josh Camping Will share. Fellowship meal to follow. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

-Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services at 9 & 11 am. Masks optional at both services. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “What I Learned on My Summer Vacation.” Music by our Unity Choir. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

-Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St, Come join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6 PM. Women’s Ministry is on break. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays 6 a.m. and every other Tuesday 6 pm. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

-Prescott United Methodist Church -- IN-person worship and live-streaming (facebook.com/prescottumc and PrescottUMC.com/videos) Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.. Online “Prayer Time” weekdays at 2 p.m. and “Bilingual Spanish Devotionals” (Tuesdays, Thursdays) at 6PM. Discover Prescott’s first Protestant church, 505 W. Gurley Street just five blocks west of Courthouse Plaza. 928-778-1950.

-Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, June 24, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat Services at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, Please call (928) 708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org).

-Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday June 26 online. This is the annual Unitarian Universalist Assembly. Worship services are free and available on Youtube. Follow us: prescottuu.org.

-Prescott Community Church, www.pccaz.org/, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Live streaming available. Come worship our Lord with us this Week: Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Captain Tony from The Salvation Army will share his message “Reflecting the Light.” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

-ROGM, Realms of Glory Ministries Sunday at 2PM. Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott.Pastors Steven & Diane Barry affiliated with Christian International & Andrew Womack Ministries. www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710.

-Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9 am. Masking optional. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch June 24, 11 a.m. served in Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available.

-Join Chino Valley United Methodist Church 10 am Sunday June 26 - the 3rd Sunday after Pentecost. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “Friends.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 am, Children 10 am. 735 E Road 1 South.

-Solid Rock Christian Fellowship- Join us at 10:30 a.m. for our Worship Service, or at 9 a.m. to join a Sunday School Class. This Sunday, Pastor Matt teaches on Acts 6:1-7, “Increasing Need and Maintaining Focus.” Donuts and coffee available before service. Find us at 148 S. Marina St., Prescott.

-Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “Unitarian Universalist Association General Assembly Sunday Progam” This year’s them is Meet the Moment: Reimagining Radical Faith Community. Join us for a program broadcast live from the convention in Portland, Oregon. June 26 at 11a.m. on Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/

-Trinity Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School! – Join us at 630 Park Ave. – Sign your child up today for a week of Bible stories, fun and games! June 27 through July 1 – 9 a.m. to noon, toddlers to grade six – aztrinityministries@gmail.com or 928-445-4536.

-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Prescott. www.slecp.org or call 928-778-4499. Creation Care; we are called to be caretakers of the gift of God’s creation. Organizational meeting June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s conference room. Working together doing God’s work. Blood Donation, today, June 23, Vitalant, 877-258-4825 saving a life.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sundays, followed with refreshments and fellowship. At 11 a.m., join us for the adult bible study. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. we have an adult Bible study also and on Fridays a Women’s bible study at 9:30.

- First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley. Sunday morning worship starts at 10:30 a.m. at 2820 N. Pleasant View. Pastor Terrell Eldreth will share “What to Do When You’ve Blown It.” Kid City is open for Preschool Worship and Kidz4Christ. www.firstsouthernpv.org.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

- First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional, as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

- American Lutheran Church - We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15 a.m. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.