Adoption Spotlight: Heather
Originally Published: June 22, 2022 8:15 p.m.
Heather is a caring person with a great sense of humor. She enjoys playing games on her tablet, reading and watching silly YouTube videos. Heather’s true passion lies in her love for drawing as she’s incredibly talented and creative with her artwork. Get to know Heather and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org
