Obituary Notice: Willie Wilma Harmon

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 10:39 a.m.

Willie Wilma Harmon, age 93, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 8, 2022, in Prescott Valley. ABC Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

